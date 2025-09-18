From Messi to Modi: Story Behind Football GOAT's Signed Jersey Birthday Surprise

New Delhi: Bracing up for his much-anticipated tour of India, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has sent his signed 2022 World Cup victorious jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th birthday.

However, it didn't reach the Indian Prime Minister yet. Promoter Satadru Dutta, who is bringing Messi to India, told on Wednesday that the football icon's World Cup jersey will be delivered to the PM in two to three days.

Interestingly, before Modi, Messi sent his signed jersey to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Confirming it with a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Today, my passion for football found a special place as I received a jersey signed by none other than Lionel Messi."

But the news of Modi getting a surprise from Messi spread like wildfire, sparking buzz among fans, raising interest on how Messi knows about Modi's birthday.

Does Messi know who is Modi??? — Bugs Bunny (@Bugsbunnyinsky) September 18, 2025





Messi modi ko janta hai? — Bd Khan (@iambeedeekhan) September 18, 2025

Here's how Messi knows:

Taking credit for passing the information, Satadru Dutta talking PTI revealed his conversation with Messi in February.