From Kadapa To The World Cup Extraordinary Journey Of Sri Charani

ANANTAPUR: The remote village Erramalle in Kadapa district witnessed a festive mood on Monday as its native, a remarkable left-arm spinner Nallapureddy Sri Charani, is made a part of the team that would vie for the Womens’ World Cup.

Hailing from a humble background and growing up amidst poverty and hardship, Sri Charani turned a shining star in the Indian women’s cricket team. Her brilliant performance helped majorly in India’s victory at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, creating history for the nation.

Her grit, determination and unwavering passion for cricket transformed her into a symbol of national pride. With her contributions, India clinched its first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, and Charani became a name etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket.

Kadapa district, though not widely known for producing national-level athletes, now takes immense pride in this young woman from Veerapanayuni mandal’s Erramalle village. Charani’s achievement is particularly significant as she was the first cricketer from Andhra Pradesh, male or female, to play in a World Cup final.

Her father Chandra Sekhar Reddy, an employee in Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station at Proddatur in Kadapa district encouraged his daughter in sports and games. At age 21, this young left-arm spinner entered the world of cricket relatively late, but her rise has been meteoric.

What began as a dream in a dusty playground of a small village has culminated in World Cup glory.

Sree Charani has emerged as a prominent name in Andhra Pradesh cricket circles. Her selection to the Indian women’s team for the upcoming tri-nation tournament in Sri Lanka has brought her widespread recognition.

Her earlier selection to the WPL had brought great joy to her parents, relatives and friends. Now, with her inclusion in the national team, her entire village is celebrating this rise with pride.

The residents expressed their happiness and said they feel honored to see someone from their remote region represent the country at such a high level. They noted that she was also a part of the World Cup as left arm spinner and claimed one wicket in finals.

Sri Charani is also a left-handed batter scoring 84 runs in her WT20 career at a strike rate of 131.3, with a highest score of 22. Her career includes 14 boundaries and one six.

With her father's encouragement, she concentrated on athletics first, when studying Xth class at the DAV school of RTPP. She played kho-kho, badminton and was also a 3K runner.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad had suggested her to take up cricket. Father Chandra Shekar was however not convinced as he wished to see her continue in athletics but was finally convinced and encouraged her.