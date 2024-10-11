From Federer to Messi: Sporting World Reacts to Rafael Nadal's Retirement Announcement

Tennis great Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced that he will be retiring from professional tennis after the Davis Cup finals, which is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 24.



In a video message, Nadal said, "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis."





"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations," he added.

Many sporting greats including Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Nadal's retirement. Nadal's tennis rival and friend Roger Federer thanked Rafa for the unforgettable memories.





“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honor!” wrote Federer on Instagram.



Meanwhile, Nadal's other rival Novak Djokovic said that Spaniard's legacy will live forever. "Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport. You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career," Djokovic wrote in a post on Instagram.

Football legend Lionel Messi through a video message said,"Rafa. I would also like to say that you are an example to everyone because of your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years. I wanted to send you warm regards. See you!"





Another football legend Cristiano Ronaldo too joined the club in wishing the Spaniard. “Rafa, what an amazing career you had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions of people all over the world. It has been an honor to bear witness to your career and to be able to call you a friend. Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!" said Ronaldo.

Spain football legend Andres Iniesta who recently retired from professional football, paid tribute to 22-time grand slam champion, "Congratulations on your spectacular career and the legacy you leave behind," Iniesta said.



Rafael Nadal inspired many to play tennis and one among them is Carlos Alcaraz, who sees Nadal as his idol. Alcaraz in a post on X said, " As I child I watched you on television and dreamed that I would one day be the tennis player who had the immense pleasure of playing by your side at Roland Garros representing Spain in the Olympics! Many thanks for being an example at every level. Your legacy won't be matched."