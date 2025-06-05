Forward Delap Joins Chelsea Ahead Of FIFA Club World Cup

Forward Liam Delap has joined Chelsea on a six-year contract ahead of this month's Club World Cup, leaving Ipswich Town after they were relegated from the Premier League, the West London side said on Wednesday.

Media reports say Chelsea signed the 22-year-old in a deal worth 30 million pounds ($40.66 million).

The Winchester-born former Manchester City player helps plug a forward shortage at Chelsea before the Club World Cup, with Nicolas Jackson, who scored 10 league goals this season, being the only prominent forward available.

Attacking midfielder Cole Palmer led the club's scoring charts in the Premier League this season with 15 goals.

Delap, who was shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award, scored 12 goals in 37 league appearances for Ipswich this season as they finished 19th.

"I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach," Delap said in a Chelsea statement.

"It's going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies."

Chelsea kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Club Leon on June 16.