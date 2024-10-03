Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher made headlines after he was reportedly spotted for the first time in 11 years at his daughter's wedding.

The seven-time F1 champion suffered a skiing accident in 2013 which left him with a life-threatening brain injury. After the incident, the 55-year-old racing legend led a private life with only few people having access to him.





German newspaper BILD reported that it was "quite possible. Even very likely" for Schumacher to be present at the wedding but may not be in the garden, which is surrounded by the guests. According to a report by Metro, Schumacher attended his daughter Gina's wedding with her boyfriend Iain Bethke at the family's luxury Mallorca Villa in Spain. The marriage function was closely guarded as guests who attended were told to leave their phones at the door, the report added.




