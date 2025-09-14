Former New Zealand Player Gary Stead to Coach Andhra in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

New Delhi: The Andhra Cricket Association on Saturday appointed former New Zealand cricketer and coach Gary Stead as their head coach for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Stead left his role with New Zealand after a successful stint between 2018-2025, guiding the Kiwis to three finals in limited-overs cricket, including the 2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.