Former Indian Cricketer MSK Prasad Collaborates with Woxsen University

Hyderabad: Woxsen University hosted the retired Indian cricketer and former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, marking a significant milestone in sports education and talent development. During his recent visit to the campus, Prasad explored Woxsen Sports Academy infrastructure and formalized a partnership by signing an MOU between Woxsen University, MSK Prasad’s International Cricket Academy and SixS Sports.





This collaboration aims to nurture cricketing talent by providing aspiring players with structured training, professional coaching, and access to international-standard facilities. With Woxsen’s premier sports ecosystem, combined with MSK Prasad’s and SixS Sports’ expertise, this initiative will enhance grassroots cricket development and provide students with opportunities to excel at national and international levels.

Speaking on the occasion, MSK Prasad highlighted the role of structured training in shaping future cricketing stars "The IPL started with TV rights worth ₹7,000 crore for ten years and has now expanded to ₹50,000 crore for just five years. This growth reflects the commitment of the BCCI and the IPL council to building a brand that players aspire to be a part of. University games played a crucial role in identifying and nurturing talent like Gavasker and Ravi Shastri. From past generations to today’s cricketing landscape, university-level leagues like the Viji Trophy has carved excellent players."

During his visit, Prasad toured the Woxsen Sports Academy, engaging with students and media while sharing insights from his illustrious cricketing career. This MoU focuses on player scouting for trials to identify and recruit talented athletes into the academy, as well as player development, including designing training plans, assisting with registrations, and providing guidance through meetings and counseling sessions.

He added "Woxsen University should be proud of making such an unbelievable sports facility with global standards and we must utilise it to nurture talent in the right way."

This partnership will set the young cricketers, equipping them with the skills and exposure needed to excel in professional cricket.