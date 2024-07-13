Will Lionel Messi and Co Clinch 2024 Copa America Title?

The defending champions Argentina will take on Colombia in the final of the Copa America 2024.



The final promises to be a clash between the best two teams of the tournament. Having already won 15 titles, Albiceleste will be eyeing for the record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will be seeking to win their second Copa America trophy.Both Argentina and Colombia are unbeaten in the tournament. Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the semifinals, whereas Colombia routed Uruguay 1-0 to progress into their third Copa finals.Lionel Messi scoring in the semifinals is a positive result for Argentina as he will be the key player for them in the final. Messi is known to create opportunities as well as scoring goals.Colombia led by James Rodriguez has been impressive in this tournament. He has scored one goal and has recorded six assists. It would be an interesting watch as Argentina, with the best defense in this competition, conceded only 5 goals against the best attacking team Colombia, scoring 12 goals.Colombia will be missing the services of Daniel Munoz in the finals as he picked up a red card in the semis against Uruguay. He scored 2 goals in the tournament.Messi and Co have rich experience when it comes to playing in finals and they may emerge as the 2024 Copa America winners.Argentina and Colombia had faced each other in 42 matches, where Argentina had been a dominant side with 25 wins. Colombia has won 9 games and eight matches ended in draws.In their last 12 meetings, Colombia has only won one time against the 2021 Copa America winners.