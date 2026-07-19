'We'll Go Again': Argentina Send Defiant Message Ahead of World Cup Final

Defending champions Argentina struck a confident and determined tone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with the national team's official social media account sharing an emotional video celebrating the squad's journey and reaffirming its ambition to retain the title against Spain.

Accompanying the video on X, which highlighted the team's road to the final and the players' commitment to the national jersey, the official Argentina team account sent a clear message ahead of Sunday's title clash.





"#SeniorTeam Because we never settle for what we've achieved, here we go again. Let's go for it ail, Argentinal" the post read.

Argentina will face European champions Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the first-ever FIFA World Cup final between the reigning Copa America champions and the reigning European champions.

Lionel Scaloni's side booked their place in a seventh World Cup final after staging yet another dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semi-finals. The defending champions have displayed remarkable resilience throughout the knockout rounds, repeatedly finding decisive goals in the closing stages of matches.

Argentina have now won 14 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak by a South American nation, and have scored a tournament-record eight goals after the 85th minute.

Spain, meanwhile, arrive in the final with arguably the tournament's strongest defensive record. After opening their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Luis de la Fuente's side have won six straight matches, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach the title clash.

La Roja have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament and became the first team to keep six clean sheets in a single men's World Cup edition.

Victory would also see Spain extend their unbeaten run to 38 matches, setting a new record for the longest unbeaten streak by a European men's national team while securing only their second FIFA World Cup title..

The head-to-head record between the two footballing giants remains perfectly balanced, with six wins each and two draws, Argentina won their only previous World Cup meeting 2-1 in 1966, while Spain claimed a resounding 6-1 victory in their most recent encounter, an International friendly in 2018.