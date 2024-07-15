Watch: Messi in Tears After Ankle Injury Forces Him Out of Copa America Final

Lionel Messi was in tears after he was subbed off in the finals of Copa America 2024 between Argentina and Colombia.







The Argentina captain picked up the injury in the first half of the game, after a quick check by the medical team he returned to the pitch but the medical staff took him off after he faced problems with the ankle injury in the second half. Argentina continued the game without messi.

Messi was subbed off in the 66th minute of the game due to an ankle injury, where the Argentine legend was not able to control his tears and the video of him in tears has gone viral.The Argentina captain picked up the injury in the first half of the game, after a quick check by the medical team he returned to the pitch but the medical staff took him off after he faced problems with the ankle injury in the second half. Argentina continued the game without messi.





LIONEL MESSI LLORANDO POR SU LESIÓN, PRONTA RECUPERACIÓN EN ESTO NO HAY COLORES 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/5uBa985RcP — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) July 15, 2024



On the other hand, Di Maria played his last game for Argentina as earlier he announced that the final against Colombia will be his last.



The Copa America final started after a delay of more than an hour due to security issues where many ticketless fans got inside the stadium, causing chaos.



Argentina defeated Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final after a goal by Lautaro Martinez in the extra time. This was Argentina's record 16th Copa America title, most by any nation in the tournament.