These Can Be My Last Games, Says Lionel Messi After Hat-trick Against Bolivia

Argentina legend Lionel Messi netted a hat-trick and two assists against Bolivia at the South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday night.





After the game against Bolivia, Messi was asked whether he would be playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said that he has not set any deadline about his future.



"I didn't set any date or deadline about my future," said Messi as quoted by ESPN. "I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games."



Messi said that he loves playing at home, feeling the affection of Argentina fans. He also said that the team enjoys the connection with the fans



"It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans," Messi said. "It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home."



The 37-year-old Argentina captain said that he feels like a kid after being surrounded by young teammates and added that as long as he has the feeling, he will continue to play and also contribute to the national team



Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina against Bolivia at the 19th minute and later assisted Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez. He scored in 84th and 86th minute to complete his hat-trick