These Are The Last battles, I'm Enjoying Them, Says Messi Ahead of Copa America Final

East Rutherford: Argentina Captain Lionel Messi said that he was enjoying his "last battles" with the team after scoring a goal against Canada in the semifinals of the Copa America 2024.



Messi has scored his first goal in this tournament after a lacklustre display against Ecuador in the quarterfinals."I'm living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup....these are the last battles and I'm enjoying them to the maximum," Messi told TyC Sports after the win against Canada.Lionel Messi, currently playing for Major League Soccer Club Inter Miami, has yet to confirm whether he will represent Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup."The truth is that it's crazy what this group has done, what the Argentina national team has been doing, because after all this it gives value to all (the tournaments) I and the old generation have played in," said Messi."It's not easy for us to be in a final again, for us to compete again to be champions," he added.Messi said that so far the Copa America has been tough for them. "It's a difficult Copa, evenly matched, with very bad pitches, with high temperatures, very tough teams, and for us to be in a final again is something to enjoy," he said.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was asked about Messi's "last battles" comment, his reply was to leave the Argentina legend alone. "We have to leave him alone, he knows that we will not be the ones to close the door on him. He can stay with us as long as he wants, even when he retires...Let him decide what he wants," he said.Argentina have entered the finals of the Copa America and will face either Colombia or Uruguay.