Spain's Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player To Score At Euros

Spain's Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score at the European Championship at the age of 16 years old after he netted a goal against France in semifinals of UEFA Euro 2024.



The Spanish wonderkid broke the record at the age of 16 years and 362 days old. The record was previously held by Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen at the age of 18 years and 141 days old, the goal came against France as well in Euro 2004.Yamal will turn 17 on Saturday, a day before the final at Berlin. Not just this, he came with a bunch of records to Euro 2024 as he became the youngest player to feature at Men's Euro.Spain's golden boy was the youngest player to debut and score in the Spanish league, the youngest player to start in the Champions league and also the youngest to score for Spain.Spain will face either England or Netherlands in the final of UEFA Euro 2024.