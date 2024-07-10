Top
Home » Sports » Football

Spain's Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player To Score At Euros

Football
DC Web Desk
10 July 2024 6:33 AM GMT
Spains Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player To Score At Euros
x
Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between Spain and France at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on July 9, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Spain's Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score at the European Championship at the age of 16 years old after he netted a goal against France in semifinals of UEFA Euro 2024.

The Spanish wonderkid broke the record at the age of 16 years and 362 days old. The record was previously held by Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen at the age of 18 years and 141 days old, the goal came against France as well in Euro 2004.

Yamal will turn 17 on Saturday, a day before the final at Berlin. Not just this, he came with a bunch of records to Euro 2024 as he became the youngest player to feature at Men's Euro.

Spain's golden boy was the youngest player to debut and score in the Spanish league, the youngest player to start in the Champions league and also the youngest to score for Spain.

Spain will face either England or Netherlands in the final of UEFA Euro 2024.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Spain Lamine Yamal UEFA Euro 2024 France Germany 
Germany 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick