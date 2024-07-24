Real Madrid Becomes First Football Club to Exceed €1 Billion in Revenue

Real Madrid announced that they are the first football club to exceed €1 billion in revenue.



Revenues for the 2023/24 season, not including player transfers, reach €1.073 euros, some 27% up on the last year. The La Liga club made €16 million in profit for the 2023/24 financial year.Forbes valued Real Madrid at €6.1 billion (as of May 2024) and they are the 11th most valuable sports team and also the most valuable football club. Manchester United is the 13th most valuable sports team and is the second most valuable football club.Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees topped the Forbes list with valuations of $9 billion and $7.1 billion respectively.The club maintains its sound financial status with a net equity of 574 million euros, said the statement."This is an unprecedented figure for any football club. Every line of business has seen growth, with the exception of broadcasting rights, where revenues received from LaLiga in 2023-24 were lower than in the 2022-23 season," the statement further read.The UEFA Champions League winners said they are expecting to grow even stronger in the 2024-2025 financial year. "The Club expects this commercial boost to continue and grow even stronger in the 2024/25 financial year, supported by the image-related benefits derived from both the composition of the playing squad and sporting success, as well as the renovated stadium," the statement further read.Recently, the club signed the French star player Kylian Mbappe on free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.