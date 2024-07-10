Photos of Messi and Baby Lamine Yamal Go Viral

Lionel Messi posed for photos for a charity calendar photoshoot in 2007 with a baby and the pictures have resurfaced and gone viral after 17 years.



The baby in the picture is none other than Spain's golden boy Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old has become the youngest player to have played for Spain and also became the youngest player to score in the European Championship.



The Photo from 2007 was posted by Lamine Yamal's father on Instagram with the caption, "the beginning of two legends."









The photos of Lionel Messi bathing Lamine Yamal have taken the Internet by storm. The photos were taken by Joan Monfort, who works as freelance photographer for Associated Press and others, at Barcelona’s Camp Nou, when Yamal was just a few months old.



Joan Monfort said that the shoot came after UNICEF did a raffle in the neighborhood of Roca Fonda in Mataró where Lamine’s family lived.











