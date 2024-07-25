Paris Olympics: Argentina Files Complaint to FIFA After Controversial Match Against Morocco

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) submitted a formal complaint to FIFA's disciplinary committee following the incidents during Argentina's 2-1 loss to Morocco in the Paris Olympics.



Moroccan fans invaded the pitch protesting Argentina's equalizing goal against Morocco in the dying minutes of the injury time which forced the suspension of the match. The match resumed after almost two hours. Later, following a VAR review, the equalizing goal of Argentina was disallowed and Morocco emerged as the winners of the opening match.Bottles, cups and firecrackers were thrown at Argentinian players during their goal celebration.AFA in its statement said they have lodged a complaint with FIFA's Disciplinary Committee. "It is imperative to guarantee the safety of the protagonists for the peaceful development of this beautiful sport that is football and from the Mother House of Argentine Football, we will do what is necessary to make this happen," read the statement.Lionel Messi reacted to the incident by posting a story on Instagram with the spanish word 'Insolito', which means ‘unusual’ or ‘uncommon’.Argentina coach Javier Mascherano described the event as “the biggest circus I have ever seen in my life.”AFA president Claudio Tapia said, "It was regrettable what we had to experience today as Argentinians in Saint-Étienne. Waiting almost two hours in the locker room, only for our players to have to go back out to warm up and continue playing a match that should have been suspended by the main referee after the field invasion by Moroccan spectators and the violence suffered by the Argentine delegation, is truly senseless and goes against the competition rules.""Furthermore, the opinions of the captains of both teams, who believed the game should not have resumed, were not heard. From the Argentine Football Association, we have already submitted the complaint to FIFA's Disciplinary Committee so that the relevant regulatory measures can be taken and a sanction imposed on those responsible," he added.