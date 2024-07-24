No Bad Intentions in Enzo Fernandez's Chant: Chelsea Manager

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said that there's no bad intentions on chanting of Argentina's Enzo Fernandez directed at French players during the Copa America title celebrations.

The Instagram live video of Enzo and his teammates singing the chants has gone viral. Later, the player apologised for for the alleged racist chants.





Chelsea have "instigated an internal disciplinary procedure" against Enzo. While, the Chelsea manager thinks that there won't be issues when Enzo Fernandez joins the squad for pre-season tour.

"I don't think there are any bad intentions behind [it] so starting from that point, for me it is quite easy. The player already did a statement apologising.



"The club did the same so there are not many things to add but the only thing I can say from my point of view that I can add that they are all young with good intentions. Good guy, good person, good human being. There was not any bad intention," ESPN quoted the Chelsea manager.



Chelsea captain Reece James also commented on the issue, saying, ‘It’s obviously a really difficult situation. I think Enzo (Fernandez) acknowledged he did wrong and quickly put his hand up and apologised to the club, the team and the people offended."