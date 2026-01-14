Man City Beats Newcastle 2-0 in English League Cup Semifinal

New Manchester City signing Antoine Semenyo scored his second goal in as many games as Pep Guardiola's team moved within reach of the English League Cup final with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Tuesday.

The forward, who joined City from Bournemouth for $87 million last week, struck the opening goal in the semifinal first leg at St James' Park, with substitute Rayan Cherki scoring the second in time added on.

Semenyo also scored on his debut in the 10-1 rout of Exeter in the FA Cup over the weekend. And it could have been even better for the Ghana international, who saw a brilliantly taken back-heeled goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

The 26-year-old Semenyo is already looking like a shrewd buy for City after establishing himself as one of the Premier League's top talents for Bournemouth. He scored 10 goals for the Cherries this season.

He has added another dimension to City's attack as Guardiola targets four trophies this term.

The League Cup could be the first of those, with City holding a two-goal advantage against holder Newcastle heading into next month's second leg at its Etihad Stadium.