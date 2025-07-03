 Top
Liverpool Player Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash

DC Correspondent
3 July 2025 2:56 PM IST

Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England (AP file image)
Madrid: Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.

The Spanish civil guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora.

Police were investigating the causes. They said there were no other vehicles involved.

The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old Andre Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.

Jota also played for Portugal's national team. Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.


( Source : AP )
