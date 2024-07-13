Lionel Messi's Record in Finals with Argentina

Lionel Messi will be leading Argentina to yet another Copa America finals, as they will face Colombia for the trophy at Florida, United States.



The Argentina legend led the team to win the Copa America in 2021, where they finally ended their 28-year International trophy drought and also gave Messi his first senior International trophy.Later, he went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Argentina team in Qatar.Messi will be 39 in the next World Cup in 2026 and recently after the Copa America semifinal win against Canada, the Argentine said that these are the last battles."I'm living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup....these are the last battles and I'm enjoying them to the maximum," Messi told TyC Sports.The Argentina Captain will be leading his team to seventh major finals. Apart from four Copa America finals, Messi has also played two FIFA world cup finals.Messi will be playing his fifth Copa America finals.2007 Copa America: Messi played his first Copa America finals but lost to Brazil 3-0.2014 FIFA World Cup: Messi led the team to finals of the world cup but ended up losing to Germany 1-0.2015 Copa America: Argentina lost to Chile on penalties (4-1) in the Copa finals.2016 Copa America: Messi-led Argentina once again lost to Chile on penalties (4-2).2021 Copa America: After losing 4 major tournament finals, Messi and Co won the 2021 edition of Copa America against Brazil 1-0.2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina won the world cup against France on penalties (4-2).