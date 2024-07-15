Lionel Messi's Argentina To Face Lamine Yamal's Spain in Finalissima 2025

The stage is set for Finalissima 2025. Copa America 2024 winners Argentina will face UEFA Euro 2024 Champions Spain for the trophy next year.



The winners of Copa America and Euro play for the The Finalissima or "The Grand Final" title.The inaugural edition of Finalissima was played in 2022 between Argentina and Italy, where the 2021 Copa America Champions Argentina emerged as the champions.Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal will face each other in 2025. Before winning the Euros, Spanish sensation Lamine Yamine expressed his interest in facing Messi in the Finalissima."I hope Messi wins the Copa America and I win the Euros, so I can play against him in the Finalissima," Yamal said.Yamal had an excellent Euro tournament, as he became the youngest player to score in Euros. Messi has one goal and one assist to his name. During the final, he was subbed off due to an ankle injury.Argentina emerged as the 2024 Copa America champions after beating Colombia 1-0. Lautao Martinez scored the goal for Albiceleste in the extra time. This was Argentina's record 16th Copa title.Spain defeated England in the finals of Euro 2024 by 2-1. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the dying minutes, helping the team to clinch their record fourth title.