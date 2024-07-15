Lionel Messi: The Most Decorated Player in Football History With 45 Trophies
Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final of the Copa America 2024. This was Argentina's record 16th Copa America title, most by any nation in the tournament.
After this win, Argentina legend Lionel Messi has added another feather to his cap, he has 45 trophies to his name currently, in both club and country.
Messi surpassed the record which was previously held by Brazil's Dani Alves who has 44 trophies.
Lionel Messi was criticised for lack of International trophies but from 2021 to 2024, he has won 4 major tournaments with Argentina - 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, 2022 Finalissima and 2022 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, he has won the 2005 U-17 World Cup and 2008 Olympics with Argentina. Messi has recorded 838 goals and 374 assists in 1068 games.
In his illustrious club career, Messi has won most of his titles with Barcelona. The Argentine has won 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona FC and 2 with Paris Saint-Germain), 4 UEFA Champions League (All with Barcelona), 17 domestic cups (15 with Barcelona, 1 with PSG and 1 with Inter Miami). He has also won 3 UEFA Super Cups and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.
Individually, Messi has won record 8 Ballon d'Or and 6 European Golden Boots.
Messi was subbed off in the 64th minute of the game due to an ankle injury. The Argentina captain was in tears after the medical team took him off the game but La Albiceleste carried on with their game, which went into extra time. Lautaro Martinez's goal at the 112th minute, secured the win for Argentina.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
