Lionel Messi: The Most Decorated Player in Football History With 45 Trophies

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final of the Copa America 2024. This was Argentina's record 16th Copa America title, most by any nation in the tournament.



After this win, Argentina legend Lionel Messi has added another feather to his cap, he has 45 trophies to his name currently, in both club and country.



Messi surpassed the record which was previously held by Brazil's Dani Alves who has 44 trophies.

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi, most decorated player with 45 titles including one more Copa América from tonight! ✨ pic.twitter.com/SXwpgGBesh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024





In his illustrious club career, Messi has won most of his titles with Barcelona. The Argentine has won 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona FC and 2 with Paris Saint-Germain), 4 UEFA Champions League (All with Barcelona), 17 domestic cups (15 with Barcelona, 1 with PSG and 1 with Inter Miami). He has also won 3 UEFA Super Cups and 3 FIFA Club World Cups. Lionel Messi was criticised for lack of International trophies but from 2021 to 2024, he has won 4 major tournaments with Argentina - 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, 2022 Finalissima and 2022 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, he has won the 2005 U-17 World Cup and 2008 Olympics with Argentina. Messi has recorded 838 goals and 374 assists in 1068 games.