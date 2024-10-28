Lionel Messi Reacts To Barcelona's El Clasico Win Over Real Madrid

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has reacted to his former club’s El Clasico win against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Messi congratulated the Blaugrana on social media for their 4-0 win against Real Madrid. The Argentina captain commented on Barcelona’s post on the match result. He commented in Spanish: “Qué hermosa victoria!!” which in English translates to “What a great victory!!”









Along with Messi, former Barcelona star Luis Suarez also commented on Barcelona’s post.

Lionel Messi has a good El Clasico record as he scored his first hat-trick in El Clasico for Barcelona in El Clasico and also he has the highest number of goals in El Clasico with 26 goals and 14 assists, facing Real Madrid 45 times.



In the clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, he is the only player to have two hat-tricks. He is the highest goalscorer for Barcelona with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances. Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after spending 17 seasons with them.



With the El Clasico win, Barcelona ended Real Madrid’s 42-game unbeaten run in La Liga. A brace from Robert Lewandowski and a goal each from Lamine Yamal and Raphina helped Barca to stay on top of the points table, six points ahead of Real Madrid.