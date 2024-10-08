Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note For Andres Iniesta on Retirement

Argentina legend Lionel Messi penned an heartfelt note for his former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta, who retired from professional football.



Messi and Iniesta played together for Barcelona, winning many trophies together for the La Liga club. Both were close friends off the field and it shows in Messi's story.



"One of the teammates with the most magic and one of those I enjoyed playing with the most. @andresiniesta8, the ball is going to miss you and so will all of us!! I wish you the best always, you are a phenomenon," Messi wrote on his Instagram story.

















Spain legend Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 40.



Iniesta played 131 matches for Spain, scoring 14 goals and 30 assists for the national team. He is best known for his 2010 World Cup final winning goal for Spain against Netherlands. With the national team, he has won 1 world cup and two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.



Andres Iniesta also known as 'Don Andres' has featured in 674 games for Barcelona, scoring 57 goals and 135 assists. He has won nine LaLiga titles, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups, six Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Super Cups and seven Spanish Super Cups with Blaugranas. Iniesta moved to Japanese football club Vissel Kobe after playing with Barcelona for 22-years.