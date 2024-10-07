Ligue 1: PSG draw with Nice, fail to reclaim top spot

Nice: Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to retake top spot in Ligue 1 from Monaco after they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Nice on Sunday.



Nice had led at half-time on the Cote d'Azur thanks to a deflected strike late in the first half from their Tunisian international full-back Ali Abdi.

However, PSG were much improved in the second half following coach Luis Enrique's decision to replace Randal Kolo Muani at the interval and bring on Lee Kang-in up front.

Their equaliser came from Nuno Mendes in the 52nd minute and they had chances to take all three points, including a Marquinhos header which came back off the post.

Beaten by Arsenal in the Champions League last midweek, PSG have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and go into the October international break in second place in Ligue 1, two points behind leaders Monaco.

A win for PSG in Nice would have seen them begin the weekend where they started it, above Monaco on goal difference.

The principality club won 2-1 away at Rennes on Saturday with goals by Thilo Kehrer and United States striker Folarin Balogun.