Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player to Score Goal in El Clasico

The teenage sensation Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score a goal in the El Clasico after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-0 at Santiago Bernabéu. He broke the record at the age of 17 years and 106 days.





Lamine Yamal broke Barcelona's Alfonso Navvarro's record, who was 17 years and 356 days when he scored in El Clasico.



After the game, the Barcelona sensation said, "We believe we are the best team in the world. They said we were beating only normal teams… now we beat Real Madrid 4-0 at their home. We've proven that we can beat anyone.”

With the win, Barcelona ended Real Madrid's 42-game unbeaten record. Barcelona holds the longest unbeaten record (43 games) in La Liga which they won during 2017 and 2018.

Yamal scored in the 77th minute for Barcelona to achieve the feat. Apart from the Spaniard, Lewandowski scored two goals in two minutes (54th and 56th minute) and Raphinha scored one in the 84th minute.





