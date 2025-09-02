Inter Milan Signs Akanji on Loan From Manchester City To Tackle Defensive Issues

Milan: Inter Milan has signed versatile defender Manuel Akanji on loan from Manchester City, looking to strengthen its backline following a 2-1 loss to Udinese in Serie A at the weekend.

Inter’s defensive weaknesses were also exposed in the humiliating 5-0 rout by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last season.

Inter announced the move on Tuesday, saying that the deal includes an option for a permanent signing, “which will become an obligation if certain conditions are met.”

The 30-year-old Akanji was a favorite of Pep Guardiola’s when City won a treble in 2023 but was part of a clear-out as the English club has recruited younger players recently.

Akanji is usually a center back but the Switzerland international can also play at both fullback positions.

Akanji made 136 appearances in three years for City, scoring five goals and helping City to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Community Shield, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

He has also made 71 appearances for his national team and was named to the team of the tournament when Switzerland reached the quarterfinals of last year’s European Championship. Although Akanji will also be remembered for failing to convert the decisive kick in a penalty shootout loss to England at Euro 2024.

Inter’s 37-year-old center back Francesco Acerbi struggled in the loss to Udinese on Sunday and was at the center of controversy when he turned down a call up to Italy’s squad in May.