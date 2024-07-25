Insolito: Messi Reacts to Argentina's Controversial Loss to Morocco in Paris Olympics

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's controversial loss to Morocco in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.



The Senior team captain Messi posted a story on Instagram with the spanish word 'Insolito', which means ‘unusual’ or ‘uncommon’.

















Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said, “The biggest circus I have ever seen in my life.”



Argentina scored the equalizer at the dying minutes of the injury time after which Moroccan fans invaded the pitch protesting the equalizer which forced to suspend the match. The match resumed after almost two hours. Later, following a VAR review, the equalizing goal of Argentina was disallowed and Morocco emerged as the winners of the opener.



Lionel Messi is not part of Argentina's Olympic squad as only three senior players are allowed in the U-23 team. The three players are Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli. Messi recently won the Copa America 2024 with Argentina.