Haaland Penalty Gives Man City Dramatic Win at Liverpool

Erling Haaland kept Manchester City's Premier League title hopes alive with a dramatic late penalty at Liverpool.

The Norwegian struck in second-half stoppage time in an explosive game at Anfield on Sunday to seal a 2-1 win and cut the gap on first-place Arsenal back to six points.

City's title prospects looked in dire shape when Dominik Szoboszlai crashed a stunning long-range free kick in off the post in the 74th minute. And even when Bernardo Silva equalized 10 minutes later, second-place City was still looking at ending the match eight points adrift.

But Haaland sent the away fans wild by firing into the bottom corner from the spot in the 93rd after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson brought down Matheus Nunes in the box.

“I was really nervous right beforehand. All my thoughts were getting in the back of the net,” Haaland told Sky Sports. “Incredible feeling.”

Even after Haaland's goal, the drama was far from over.

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a spectacular save to push Alexis Mac Allister's shot away from the top corner.

And then substitute Rayan Cherki scored from the halfway line — only for VAR to overrule it and send off Szoboszlai for a foul on Haaland before the ball crossed the line.

City makes statement of title intent City had won just one of its last 23 visits to Anfield. For Guardiola, the record was one win in 10 since arriving in England in 2016. And even then, that victory came in a behind-closed-doors game during the COVID pandemic in 2021.

It is the first time City has completed a league double over Liverpool since 1936-37.

“It’s special. It’s an incredibly difficult place to come,” Guardiola said.

Arsenal had opened up a nine-point lead at the top on Saturday.

But the gap could be three points by the time Mikel Arteta's team visits Brentford on Thursday, with City at home to Fulham a day earlier.

It is a very different scenario to the one City faced after Szoboszlai’s free kick that left Donnarumma standing as it swerved in off the post.

Haaland, who had missed a one-on-one early in the match, flicked a header on for Bernardo to slide in and poke an equalizer past Alisson.

Alisson was then guilty of a rash moment when rushing out and bringing down Nunes. With the pressure on, Haaland swept low and into the bottom corner.

Haaland said the result needed to be the start of a determined drive toward the title.

“We need to believe and we need to get it straight. We need to start winning games,” he said. "In the end this is what matters. We need to start winning games — simple as that.”

Late, late drama Donnarumma was left as a spectator for Szoboszlai’s free kick, but he produced a crucial moment to push away Mac Allister’s deflected shot that was dipping into the top corner.

Even more dramatic was Cherki’s shot from the halfway line that rolled into an empty net after Alisson had gone up for a corner.

The celebrations were cut short after referee Craig Pawson reviewed the sideline monitor.

The goal was ruled out because Szoboszlai fouled Haaland as the Norwegian chased the ball. Although the official had initially played the advantage, Haaland then fouled Szoboszlai and prevented him from making a clearance.

Pawson then issued a red card for the initial foul, which was adjudged to have denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

What next for Liverpool? Champion last year, Liverpool's title defense unraveled long before Christmas. Now it faces a fight to secure Champions League qualification.

A top five finish is likely to be enough to qualify for European club soccer's top competition, but Arne Slot's team is sixth and four points behind fifth-place Chelsea.

“For us, it is disappointing to come away without a result,” Slot said. “So many times this season we haven’t got what I think we deserved, and this is another game to add to that.”

Palace wins at last Crystal Palace ended a 12-game winless run in all competitions by beating rival Brighton 1-0.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal of the match at the Amex Stadium to move Palace nine points clear of the relegation zone and leapfrog Brighton into 13th place.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere and what a way to start my Palace career, a win in a derby,” said Palace's record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who joined from Wolves on deadline day. "It was really important to win as there has been a run without wins before I joined.

“This is the most intense game I have ever played so I’m tired now, but it is worth it."

Sarr's winner came after running through in the 61st minute and firing past goalkeeper Bart Verburggen. It was his second goal in as many games and his 10th of the season.

Palace’s last win in any competition was against Shelbourne in the Conference League on Dec. 11.