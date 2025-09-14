 Top
Haaland-inspired Man City Inflict Derby Pain On Man Utd

Football
AFP
14 Sept 2025 11:09 PM IST

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City inflicted another damaging defeat on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim with a comprehensive 3-0 win on Sunday

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (L) tries to hold off Manchester United's French defender #15 Leny Yoro (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 14, 2025. — AFP

Manchester: Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City inflicted another damaging defeat on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim with a comprehensive 3-0 win on Sunday.

Phil Foden opened the scoring before Haaland took centre stage with a second-half double, either side of an incredible miss from the Norwegian, as City bounced back from two consecutive Premier League defeats.


