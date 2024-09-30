France's Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement From International Football

France footballer Antoine Griezmann on Monday announced his retirement from International football.



In a post on Instagram, the France striker said, “It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this wonderful tricolor adventure and see you soon."



The 33-year-old footballer has played 137 matches for France and scored 44 goals.



The Atletico Madrid player lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the national team. He also won the UEFA Nations League 2021 in national colours.



Griezmann made his senior national team debut in 2014 in a friendly match against Netherlands.