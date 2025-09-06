France Beats Ukraine to Start World Cup Qualifying

GENEVA: Kylian Mbappé was back in World Cup action on Friday, scored again and this time France won.

France beat Ukraine 2-0 in neutral Poland to open their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup. It was Les Bleus' and Mbappé’s first game in the competition since his hat trick in that epic loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 final when they were defending champions.

Mbappé used pace and skill to elude Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi in the 82nd minute to extend a lead earned in the 10th by Michael Olise, and navigate what looks the toughest of France's six qualifying group games.

“We had a lot to lose so it’s very good to begin the qualifying campaign with this victory,” France coach Didier Deschamps told broadcaster TF1.

Also in the group, Iceland won at home to Azerbaijan 5-0 and next goes to Paris to play France on Tuesday.

Mbappé has never played at a World Cup that Italy qualified for, and the four-time champion got an essential 5-0 home win over Estonia seeking to end its absence from the biggest stage since 2014.

Italy avoided losing more ground to group leader Norway, which did not play Friday, though it took until a 20th goal attempt and 58 minutes to break the deadlock through a Moise Kean header. In the same group, Israel won at Moldova 4-0.

Switzerland and Greece got off to fast starts to their qualifying campaigns, racing to four-goal leads at halftime.

Switzerland ended as a 4-0 winner over Kosovo and Greece beat Belarus 5-1 after highly touted 17-year-old Kostas Karetsas took less than three minutes to score in his World Cup qualifying debut.

Sweden was twice pegged back in a 2-2 draw at Slovenia — which leveled for the second time in the 90th — while leaving Liverpool’s record new signing Alexander Isak on the bench after his delayed start to the season.

Croatia, a beaten finalist and semifinalist at the past two World Cups, won at the Faeroe Islands by just 1-0 for a third straight win. The group-leading Czech Republic won at Montenegro 2-0.

Denmark was held to 0-0 at home by Scotland in the group that Greece now leads.

Only first-place teams in the 12 European qualifying groups in November advance direct to the finals tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Runners-up go to playoff brackets in March.

Mbappé's back His 51st career goal for France tied Thierry Henry’s career total in 32 fewer games. Only Olivier Giroud with 57 has more.

“Big up, Titi. But I want to overtake you now," Mbappé quipped. "No, it’s an honor.”

This goal was made at Real Madrid. Mbappé took a long pass from deep in the France half by his club teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni before outclassing Illia Zabarnyi, the new Paris Saint-Germain signing.

Two minutes earlier, Zabarnyi’s club teammate Ousmane Dembélé limped off with what seemed to be a right hamstring injury just 12 days before PSG begins the defense of its Champions League title. Dembélé lasted less than 35 minutes on the France wing after going on for the second half.

France survived a wild two minutes midway through the second half. Ibrahima Konaté’s header from under the crossbar stopped Artem Dovbyk’s looping header leveling the score, then Ukraine struck the post of France’s goal.

A shot across the goalmouth was deviated by the head of Zabarnyi standing in front of goal and the ball rebounded hard and fast to safety.

Ukraine staged the game in neutral Poland, at Wroclaw, because of security concerns at home during the full military invasion by Russia.

Italy plays catchup In new coach Gennaro Gattuso's first game in charge, since the firing of Luciano Spalletti, the 2006 World Cup-winning midfielder looked to be facing another embarrassment in World Cup qualifying for the Azzurri.

Italy finally broke the resistance of Estonia goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein when Moise Kean rose to score with a header just before the hour.

Mateo Retegui, the Argentina-born forward, made it 2-0 on his return to the Atalanta stadium that was his home last season and got a second in the closing minutes.

Italy plays Israel in neutral Hungary on Monday, one day before Norway hosts Moldova aiming for a fifth straight win. The one guaranteed ticket to North America next year could yet be decided in the last group game — Italy-Norway on Nov. 16 in Milan.

Flying Swiss The start of a finely balanced qualifying group went perfectly for Switzerland — a first-half rout of a tricky Kosovo opponent, while Slovenia and Sweden took points off each other in Ljubljana.

Manuel Akanji soared at a corner to head the opening goal in the 22nd, and the best of Breel Embolo's two goals in Basel was a deft, backheel flick just before halftime. The impressive 2024 European Championship quarterfinalist is looking good again.