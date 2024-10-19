Five Indian footballers to go through training session at Old Trafford in Manchester

New Delhi: Five Indian footballers will go through training at Old Trafford in Manchester after emerging as winners in the fourth edition of United We Play, a grassroots football initiative.



The event saw the participation of over 15,000 budding Indian footballers across 18 cities, culminating in a grand finale in the presence of Manchester United legend and all-time great Gary Neville in Chandigarh.

In the finale, PC Lalchhuanawma (Mizoram), Shreejal Kisku (Bhubaneswar), Mohd Ayan (Lucknow), Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar (Nepal) and Chanason Chaiyatham (Bangkok) were shortlisted.

These players will be given the opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in activities like a match-day experience, training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches and legend interactions.

"Delighted to see the dedication and passion for football among young children in India," Neville, whose illustrious career includes eight English Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles for Manchester United, said in a release.

"Many congratulations to the young players whose hard work has paid off today. I am sure that the experience that they will have at the iconic Old Trafford, will be memories of a lifetime."

The launch of the fourth edition of United We Play took place at Kolkata in December last year, where former Manchester United and French footballer Louis Saha kicked-off the programme.