Washington [US]: The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage was officially finalized following a glittering Final Draw ceremony held at Washington DC’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday. The draw confirmed that co-hosts Mexico and Canada will meet in the tournament opener on June 11 next year in Mexico City. The event highlighted the unique tri-nation hosting by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Several high-profile group-stage clashes were revealed, including Brazil vs. Morocco, Netherlands vs. Japan, and France vs. Senegal. Debutants Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan were also handed exciting fixtures against major football powers Spain, Germany, defending champions Argentina, and Portugal, according to FIFA’s official website.

The 12 groups were announced during a ceremony attended by sports legends across multiple disciplines. England and Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand conducted the draw, assisted by basketball great Shaquille O’Neal, NFL legend Tom Brady, ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky, and MLB standout Aaron Judge. The event was hosted by Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, and Danny Ramirez, with performances by Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, Lauryn Hill, and the Village People.

Final Draw Results:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner UEFA Play-off D

Group B: Canada, Winner UEFA Play-off A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner UEFA Play-off C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote d'Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner UEFA Play-off B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner FIFA Play-off 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Winner FIFA Play-off 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The top two teams in each group, along with the eight best third-place teams, will progress to the round of 32. Six of the 48 participating teams are still to be determined, with the full lineup expected by March next year. Four spots will come from the UEFA play-offs, featuring 16 competing nations, while the final two berths will be decided in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament involving Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname.

According to Sky Sports, FIFA has also confirmed the key dates and venues for the tournament, with the final set to be played at New York–New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Tournament Schedule:

Group stage: June 11–27

Round of 32: June 28–July 3

Round of 16: July 4–7

Quarter-finals: July 9–11

Semi-finals: July 14–15

Third-place play-off: July 18

Final: July 19