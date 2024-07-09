Euro 2024 Semifinals, Spain vs France: Prediction, Head-to-Head Records

After beating the Host Germany, the dominant Spain will take on France in the semifinals of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Munich, Germany. It will be an epic battle between both the teams.



Spain has emerged as the favourites to clinch the European Championship. La roja had reached the semifinals after defeating Germany 2-1 in the quarters. Spain who has remained unbeaten throughout this tournament, will look to reflect the same performance against France.France have entered into the last four after defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal through penalties. Les Bleus haven't been in their best form in this Euro. They have scored only one goal, which was a penalty kick against Poland and the remaining were own goals.Spain had routed Major teams like Croatia, Italy and Germany in this competition but France reached the semis because of their own goals.Kylian Mbappe will be key for France whereas Spain's Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal will pose a tough challenge for France's defenders.Spain and France are good on paper but the recent performances show that Spain is a better side than France and they may win against France.Spain has an edge over France in head-to-head records winning 16 out of 36 matches they faced each other. France has won 13 games and the remaining 7 matches ended in draws.So far, Spain and France have met five times at major tournaments. France emerged winners in three, while Spain were victorious once.