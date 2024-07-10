Euro 2024 Semifinals, England vs Netherlands: Prediction, Head-to-Head Record

The 2020 European Championship runner up England will take on the upbeat Netherlands at the semifinals of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Dortmund, Germany.



England lost to Italy in the 2020 Euro final on penalties and will look to win the title this time but Netherlands stands before them from clinching it.England had defeated Switzerland in penalty shootouts in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2024. They will face a strong Netherlands side at Dortmund for a berth in the finals.Captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are key to the England side, both the players helped the team to bounce back when they were about to lose the game. England was one of the favourites while entering the tournament but they haven't been the best side.Netherlands lost to Romania in the group stages but they made a comeback against Turkey in the last 8. Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay have been lethal in front of the goal.The Netherlands looks a better side than England and they will win, setting up a summit clash with Spain.Netherlands have faced England 22 times, where Netherlands have 7 games and England has won 6 matches. The remaining 9 matches ended in draws.