England vs Spain: Who Will Win Euro 2024 Final?

England are once again in the final of the European Championships, they will face dominant Spain for the 2024 Euro title at Berlin.



Both the teams have not lost a single game in this tournament. England, having lost in the finals of Euro 2020 against Italy on penalties, will look to clinch the title this time.Spain has been dominant in this tournament and they have been lethal with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Yamal had become the youngest player to score in the European Championships after his goal against France in the semifinals.In the semifinals, Spain stunned France with the goals of Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo. England made it to final after a comaback win over Ronald Koeman's Netherlands.England's defense should be wary of Spain's wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Nico William, who have been excellent in this tournament. Likewise, Spain's defenders have to be careful of England's Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.Both the teams have been consistent but Spain seems more impressive and they may win against England.England has a better historical record over Spain, winning 14 games out of 27 matches they faced each other. Spain has won 10 games against the Three Lions and three matches ended in draws.