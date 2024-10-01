Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to His Father After Al-Nassr's Win

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his father after scoring the winner against Al-Rayyan of Qatar at the AFC Champions League on Monday.





After the game, Ronaldo revealed that his celebration was dedicated to his father as it was his birthday. The former Real Madrid player wished that his father was alive to witness it.



🟡🔵❤️ Cristiano Ronaldo: “Today's goal has a different flavor… I wish my father was alive because today is his birthday”. pic.twitter.com/uPlmIMXIMg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2024





According to ESPN, Ronaldo's father Jose Dinis Aveiro passed away in 2005 due to liver failure at the age of 52. Cristiano was 20-years-old when his father died and he was starting to gain prominence at that time.



Al-Nassr needed a win to stay positive after the draw against Al-Shorta in the opening game. Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo helped the team to clinch victory in the second game. Mane gave the lead before the half time and Ronaldo scored the winner in the 76th minute.