Copa America 2024 Semifinals, Colombia vs Uruguay: Prediction, Head-to-Head Record

After beating Brazil in the quarterfinals, Uruguay will lock horns with Colombia in the semifinals of the Copa America 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.



Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Uruguay have scored in all the group stage matches but failed to score in 90-minutes play in the quarterfinals against Brazil, which led to penalty shootouts as there is no provision for extra time in the knockout stages except final.Uruguay came out on top in the penalty shootout with a 4-2 win against Brazil.Colombia also enjoyed an unbeaten run, scoring in every game of the Copa America 2024. Colombia registered a dominant 5-0 win against Panama in quarterfinals, which was their biggest win in the tournament's history.James Rodriguez who ran the show in the quarters against Panama with 1 goal and 2 assists will be the key player for Colombia.Both the teams look strong in this tournament. Considering the goal scoring record, Colombia may register a narrow win against Uruguay.Uruguay has a better historical record against Colombia as they have 20 out of 45 games that both nations have faced. Colombia has won 14 matches and remaining 11 ended in draws.