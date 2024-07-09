Copa America 2024 Semifinals, Argentina vs Canada: Prediction, Head-to-Head Record

The defending Champions Argentina will face Canada in the semifinals of the Copa America 2024 at MetLife Stadium, New York.



Lionel Messi-led Argentina have beaten Ecuador via penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to progress into the semis. They did not lose a single match in this tournament and having already beaten Canada in the group stages, they will be confident and will look to progress to the finals.Argentina legend Messi has not scored in this tournament, which might be a concern for the team. He was back to the squad against Ecuador after missing out against Peru due to injury. Lautaro Martinez is in great form and he is the leading goal scorer in Copa America with 4 goals, which will be good news for the Albiceleste.Canada had progressed to the semifinals after beating Venezuela on penalties and they will be confident when facing Argentina, but Lionel Scaloni's men are a force to be reckoned with. After losing to Argentina in the group stages, Canada will avenge the loss in the semifinals.Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina has won all the four penalty shootouts played in the major tournaments. Argentina With their current form and also being a stronger side, Argentina will win against Canada.Argentina has a better record against Canada, the Albiceleste has won both the games played against Canada.Canada has never won against Argentina.