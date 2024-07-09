Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Fit for Semifinal Against Canada, says Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi is fit to play the semifinal clash at MetLife Stadium against Canada at the Copa America 2024.



Argentina Captain missed out a game against Peru with hamstring injury but he was back against the Ecuador in the qurterfinals, where he played the entire but missed a a penalty in the shootout.





“Leo is fine, he finished well, so tomorrow he will be part of the match, we are calm,” Lionel Scaloni told a press conference ahead of the semifinal clash.

“His level looks good. He is essential for us,” he added.



Lionel Messi has not scored a goal in the tournament and will look to open his account against Canada.



Argentina will face Canada for the second time in the tournament. In the group stages, Lionel Messi's Argentina registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Canada.



Canada made it to the semifinal after a penalty shootout win against Venezuela.