Champions League: Lewandowski hits brace as Barcelona crush Young Boys

Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Barcelona as they demolished Young Boys 5-0 in a one-sided Champions League clash on Tuesday.



The Catalan giants, five-time winners, made amends for their defeat by Monaco in their first match by thumping their Swiss visitors.

Raphinha and Inigo Martinez strikes as well as an own goal helped Hansi Flick's side secure a sizeable victory and boost their goal difference significantly.

Barca coach Flick rolled out arguably his strongest available team after the loss at Monaco, despite the Swiss side's struggles.

Young Boys are in the relegation zone of their domestic league with just one win in eight games and were thrashed at home by Aston Villa on their European debut this season.

It took Barcelona just eight minutes to move ahead, with Lewandowski applying a poacher's finish to Raphinha's cross-shot.

Jules Kounde hammered over and Ferran Torres had a shot saved as Barcelona dominated, but Young Boys carved out a first opening after 30 minutes when Ebrima Colley pulled an effort wide.

Raphinha, enjoying a strong start to the campaign, doubled Barcelona's lead from close range after Pedri's shot was blocked but the ball ricocheted to his feet.

Centre-back Martinez headed home Barca's third from Pedri's free-kick shortly afterwards as the Catalans overran their ragged visitors.

Torres wasted a fine chance for the fourth when he fired straight at Young Boys goalkeeper Marvin Keller when well placed to score.

Lewandowski netted his second with a close-range header after Martinez had nodded Lamine Yamal's corner back across the face of goal as Barcelona began the second half just how they finished the first.

It was the 36-year-old's ninth goal in 10 games this season as he enjoys a revival under his former Bayern Munich coach Flick.

Young Boys winger Joel Monteiro struck the crossbar but that was as close as the visitors came to joy in Catalonia.

Barcelona fans were pleased to see Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong come on as a substitute for his first appearance since an ankle injury in April as the game petered towards a close.

Mohamed Camara deflected Alejandro Balde's cross into his own goal for Barcelona's fifth in the 81st minute.

Home supporters chanted the name of former Barca midfield icon Andres Iniesta, after reports the Spanish 2010 World Cup winner will announce his retirement next week.

Monteiro had a late goal ruled out for offside and Inaki Pena made a smart save at his near post late on, with Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny watching on from the presidential box.

Barcelona are poised to sign the former Juventus and Arsenal stopper to replace the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.