 Top
Home » Sports » Football

Champions League: Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney's record for most goals by an English player

Football
AFP/AP
18 Sep 2024 1:30 AM GMT
Champions League: Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooneys record for most goals by an English player
x
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane scores the 7-2 goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League football match FC Bayern Munich vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb in Munich. (Photo by AFP)

Munich: Harry Kane scored his 30th career goal in the Champions League on Tuesday, equaling a record set by Wayne Rooney for the most goals by an English player in the competition.

Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute to give Bayern Munich the lead over Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb after his teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic was fouled.
Kane has scored nine Champions League goals since moving to Bayern a year ago and scored 21 before that for Tottenham.
( Source : AP )
Bayern Munich Harry Kane UEFA Champions League GNK Dinamo Zagreb 
Germany 
AFP/AP
About the AuthorAFP/AP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick