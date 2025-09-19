Being Coached by Pep Guardiola Is the Best Thing for a Footballer: Donnarumma

With the Premier League 2025-26 season well underway, Manchester City’s new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma spoke on JioHotstar about the excitement and pride he feels joining one of the best clubs in the world. He expressed his eagerness to contribute, win trophies, and make history at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Gianluigi Donnarumma shared his emotions about joining Manchester City:

“I’m very emotional arriving with my whole family on the first day at the club. The first thing I felt is that it’s a real family, everyone is smiling. I’m very happy and proud, and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

On his excitement about the new chapter:

“I’m very proud to be here at one of the best clubs in the world. I've always been wanted here, so everything has been easier for me. I can't wait to start. It's a historic club with a great history and a strong desire to win. I'm very proud and happy, and I also understand the responsibility. I’m here to help the club keep winning together.”

On enthusiasm for joining Manchester City and playing in the Premier League:

“This is the start of a new chapter for me. Playing for Manchester City and in the Premier League is a great emotion. I’ve always dreamt of playing in the Premier League. It's the best league in the world. For any player, aspiring to play here is the best choice. I’m very happy and want to give my all for this club, which means a lot to me. I hope to regain my confidence.”

On his admiration for Manchester City’s world-class facilities:

“Manchester City is a club that has always fascinated me. I’ve enjoyed following them for years. Now that I’m here and have seen the training ground and stadium, it’s fantastic. You don’t truly understand the value of the club until you are here. The facilities and the people at the club are outstanding. It’s a great honour, and I’m happy with my choice. I hope to make history and win everything I can in the years to come.”

On Pep Guardiola’s impact and coaching:

"I think his story speaks for itself. I’m very proud to have been chosen by Pep Guardiola. It's an indescribable feeling. Being coached by him is the best thing for a footballer. I can't wait to go out on the pitch and follow him. I'm sure he'll help me a lot. I'm confident we'll have a great season now, and in the years to come.”

On his strong determination to continue Manchester City’s remarkable success:

"I'm very determined and have many goals. Staying united as a team is important. My first impression of the club is that it has a great staff and is a great club overall. I want to win many more trophies and make history here. My goal is to win everything together with this club."

