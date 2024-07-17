Argentina's Enzo Fernandez Apologises for Offensive Song Directed at France Players

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez apologised for the alleged racist chants directed at french football players during their Copa America title celebrations.



The Instagram live video of Enzo and his teammates singing the chants has gone viral. The song includes the lyrics, "Listen, spread the word, they play in France, but they are all from Angola, they are going to run well, they like to sleep with trans people, their mum is Nigerian, their dad is Cameroonian, but on the passport it says: French."Enzo Fernandes apologised for the video and said he was caught up in the euphoria of the Copa celebrations."I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations," he wrote."The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my Character. I am truly sorry," he further wrote.Enzo's Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana criticising the incident, posted the clip of the video and wrote, "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism."The French Football Federation (FFF) has decided to file a complaint against the Argentina footballer with FIFA."Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly appeal to his Argentine counterpart and FIFA and to file a legal complaint for racially offensive and discriminatory remarks," stated FFF.