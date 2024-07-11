Argentina Mock Drake after Rapper Loses $300,000 Bet Against Them
The defending champions reached the finals of the Copa America after beating Canada 2-0 at MetLife stadium.
Argentina has taken a dig at Music artist Drake for losing his bet. Drake, who is from Canada, has lost $300,000 on a bet his country would beat Argentina in the semifinals of the Copa America.
Drake posted an image on Instagram of the bet which would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won, but he lost after Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored goals, beating Canada.
After the victory, Argentina posted a picture on X of team members huddling up, quoting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" which criticized the Canadian artist.
Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has garnered 115 million views on his YouTube page and has been streamed nearly half a billion times on Spotify.
Argentina's Lionel Messi was successful in opening his Copa America account against Canada in the semifinals. Argentina has reached their sixth final out of their last 8 international tournaments.
Colombia had defeated Uruguay in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Argentina. The last time Colombia won the Copa America title was in 2001 and they would like to end their trophy drought. Whereas, Argentina will eye for their third consecutive major title by defeating Colombia.
