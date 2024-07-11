Argentina Mock Drake after Rapper Loses $300,000 Bet Against Them

The defending champions reached the finals of the Copa America after beating Canada 2-0 at MetLife stadium.







Argentina has taken a dig at Music artist Drake for losing his bet. Drake, who is from Canada, has lost $300,000 on a bet his country would beat Argentina in the semifinals of the Copa America.Drake posted an image on Instagram of the bet which would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won, but he lost after Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored goals, beating Canada.After the victory, Argentina posted a picture on X of team members huddling up, quoting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" which criticized the Canadian artist.

Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnK — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 10, 2024