Almost €200 for an Arsenal Ticket — While a German Club Welcomes Fans for Free

As European football’s commercial boom pushes ticket prices to record highs, a striking contrast has emerged between England and Germany. While Arsenal supporters are being charged close to €200 for high-profile matches, a German club has won admiration by welcoming visiting fans free of cost.

Ticket prices for marquee fixtures — especially European knockout games and major domestic clashes — regularly exceed €150–€200 on secondary markets. Global demand for Arsenal’s expanding international fanbase, combined with the limited seating capacity at the Emirates Stadium, has driven prices sharply upward. Supporter groups in England have warned that elite-level pricing is increasingly pushing out local, working-class fans — long regarded as the backbone of football culture.

In contrast, Berlin-based club FC Union Berlin earned praise during a recent European fixture by opening its doors to Arsenal supporters at no charge. The club provided free stadium access and fan-zone entry for fans unable to secure match tickets, along with local hospitality including food, drinks, and shared supporter areas.

This gesture reflects Germany’s long-standing “50+1” ownership model, which prioritizes member control and affordability over pure commercial maximization. Bundesliga clubs traditionally maintain some of the lowest ticket prices in Europe — often cheaper than a single Premier League matchday seat. While the Premier League follows a market-driven, globally commercialized model, German football emphasizes member-led governance and subsidized supporter pricing.

Many English fans praised Union Berlin’s “football for the people” ethos on social media, with observers citing it as evidence of the Bundesliga’s cultural strength despite its lower revenues. The episode highlights the growing tension between commercial growth and supporter accessibility.

The price gap between Arsenal and Union Berlin is not just about money — it reflects two competing visions of football: one as an elite global spectacle, and the other as a shared public culture. At a time when a single Arsenal ticket can approach €200, the image of a German club opening its gates for free has sparked debate far beyond Europe, including across Asian football communities.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, intern from Loyola Academy.