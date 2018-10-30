search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Football

You're fired! Real Madrid sack coach Julen Lopetegui, Solari put in temporary charge

AFP
Published Oct 30, 2018, 9:23 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 9:23 am IST
Lopetegui's last game was a humiliation as Madrid were hammered 5-1 by rivals Barcelona in the Clasico. The defeat was their 5th in 7 games.
Julen Lopetegui's brief and inglorious reign as Real Madrid coach lasted just 139 days after the club confirmed he had been sacked on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 Julen Lopetegui's brief and inglorious reign as Real Madrid coach lasted just 139 days after the club confirmed he had been sacked on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Madrid: Julen Lopetegui's brief and inglorious reign as Real Madrid coach lasted just 139 days after the club confirmed he had been sacked on Monday.

Lopetegui was dismissed following a meeting of the board of directors, who concluded there had been a "great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid...and the results obtained to date".

 

Santiago Solari, the club's B team coach, has been put in temporary charge and is now expected to lead Real for their Copa del Rey game against minnows Melilla on Wednesday.

The Argentinian could also remain in post for Saturday's La Liga match at home to Real Valladolid.

Lopetegui's last game proved a humiliation as Madrid were hammered 5-1 by rivals Barcelona in the Clasico on Sunday. The defeat was their fifth in seven games and, seemingly, convinced president Florentino Perez that change was required.

"This decision, adopted from the highest level of responsibility, aims to change the dynamics of the first team, when all the objectives of this season are still achievable," a club statement read on Monday.

"The Board of Directors understands that there is a great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid, which has eight players nominated for the next Golden Ball, something unprecedented in the history of the club, and the results obtained to date."

Madrid's eagerness to emphasise the talent in their squad was noticeable and perhaps a reminder for potential successors, who may not be easy to find.

Antonio Conte is the early favourite but initial talks have not gone smoothly, according to reports in the Spanish press. Others linked with the post include Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and former Real Madrid midfielder, Guti.

Solari is the man in position, however, after two seasons with Castilla, in which he oversaw them finishing 11th and eighth in Segunda B.

For Lopetegui, the two biggest jobs in Spanish football have been lost in less than five months after his decision to join Madrid also cost him his role as Spain manager at the World Cup.

Spain subsequently failed in Russia under Fernando Hierro, their stand-in coach, and now Lopetegui's failure at Madrid has been confirmed too.

Cracks appeared:

Zinedine Zidane was always a hard act to follow given his three consecutive Champions League triumphs, not to mention the Frenchman's popularity in the dressing room.

But beneath the celebrations in May, cracks were already appearing. Madrid finished 17 points behind Barcelona in the league, Zidane departed and then Cristiano Ronaldo followed, taking an average of 50 goals per season with him.

Perez opted against signing a big-name replacement, which left Lopetegui short up front, while the problems in attack quickly spread to the defence, where Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have become increasingly erratic.

"It is not just Julen's fault", read the headline on the front page of Marca, Spain's biggest selling daily, on Monday.

Madrid's dreadful recent run showed no sign of abating at the Camp Nou, however. They have managed one win in their last seven matches, sit ninth in La Liga and earlier this month went more than eight hours without a goal.

Some now believe, perhaps Perez included, that the team needs a firmer hand. Conte is a demanding coach, meticulous in his tactical preparation and unrelenting when it comes to defensive organisation.

After Sunday's game, Ramos pointedly stated that managing the dressing room at Real is more important than technical knowledge.

"Respect is earned, it isn't imposed," Ramos said. "Those are the coaches with whom we've won titles. Managing the dressing room is more important than the knowledge of a coach."

The next coach will be tasked with closing a seven-point gap on Barcelona, who returned to the top of the La Liga table after their emphatic win last weekend.

Ramos insisted the title is not yet lost.

"There are people that would believe, others that wouldn't," Ramos said. "I have won La Liga from 10 points behind. The key to success is to work. Madrid never gives up when it can turn the situation around."

...
Tags: real madrid, julen lopetegui, florentino perez, santiago solari


Related Stories

Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in El Clasico


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, four others, killed in plane crash

Vichai bought the unheralded central England side in 2010 and went on to stun the soccer world by beating odds of 5,000/1 to win the Premier League title in 2016 in what amounted to a sporting fairy tale. (Photo: AFP)

Pogba, Martial combine for much-needed Manchester United win

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored as Manchester United recorded a much-needed, if unconvincing, 2-1 Premier League win over Everton to ease the scrutiny on manager Jose Mourinho. (Photo: AFP)

Premier League: Mane and Salah fire Liverpool top; Bournemouth and Watford win

Mane scored two fine second-half goals while Salah ended any suggestion that he was suffering from a ‘goal drought’ with his fourth strike in three matches to go alongside two assists. (Photo: AP)

Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez celebrates a goal against Real Madrid during their Spanish league match at the Camp Nou on Sunday. (Photo:AFP)

Premier League: Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes post West Ham United draw

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City's owner - Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha -crashed in flames in a carpark next to the soccer club's stadium shortly after it took off from the field following a Premier League game on Saturday night. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham