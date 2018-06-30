search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Football

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Griezmann gives Les Bleus the lead

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 7:47 pm IST
Score: France (Antoine Griezmann 13') 1 - 0 Argentina
 (Photo: AP)

Kazan: Action is underway at the Kazan Arena as France clash with Argentina in a knockout clash. Both teams who boast of a dangerous forward line will look forward to an early lead.

Live updates:

 

13' GOOOOOOALLLLL! France draw first blood as Griezmann sends Armani the wrong way.

9' PENALTY FOR FRANCE! Argentina lose possession before Mbappe picks the loose ball and rushes with speed. He takes a touch and moves to the right before Rojo brings him down.

7' CLOSE! Mascherano brings down Mbappe 25 yards out. Pogba and Griezmann have a small chat before the Atletico forward steps up and curls his effort, only to be denied by the crossbar.

5' POOR CROSS! Banega finds Di Maria on the left and the winger disappoints eventually as his cross is out for a goal-kick.

4' Messi rushes with speed in the opposition half after bamboozling Matuidi. He is brought down by the PSG midfielder and Argentina have another set-piece.

2' Argentina win a free-kick in their own half after Giroud trips Tagliafico.

1' PEEP! The national anthems are over and kick-off is underway at the Kazan Arena.

Preview:

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will need to hit top gear if they want to continue their journey at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they lock horns with an exciting France side in the first match of the knockout phase on Saturday.

The match promises to be an exciting contest between two pre-tournament favourites, who have not been at their best so far.

Argentina were held by Iceland and their weakness by exposed in a 3-0 rout by Croatia. The Le Albiceleste qualified through the skin of their teeth with a gritty 2-1 win over Nigeria in their final encounter. France, managed by Didier Deschamps have not looked creative despite the depth of talent in the squad.

They have kept clean sheets in all of their three matches so far and will look forward to denying the opposition any goalscoring chances once again this evening. The onus will once again be on the Les Bleus front trio of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann to fire at the top.

Will Messi’s dream come to an end tonight or will Deschamps’s boys fail to prove their potential again?

Line-ups: Here is how both the teams shape up for today

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Saturday, June 30th.

Live telecast:

With Sony Sports Network acquiring the broadcasting rights, the matches can be aired live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD.

Live streaming:

Live action can be streamed via the SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv.com.

Tags: france football team, argentina football team, 2018 fifa world cup, fifa world cup 2018, lionel messi




