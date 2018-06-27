search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Football

Croatia reserves halt hard-fighting Iceland 2-1 at World Cup

Published Jun 27, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Russian fans at the 45,000-seat Rostov Arena rooted for the underdogs as the traveling Iceland supporters kept up their singing and chanting all evening. (Photo: Fifa official site)
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia: Fielding a side filled with reserves, Croatia ended Iceland's first ever World Cup run with a 2-1 win in Rostov-on-Don.

Milan Badelj crashed a volley against the bar, and moments later scored for Croatia in the 53th minute, sprinting into the area to fire a bouncing shot past goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

 

Croatia playmaker Luka Modric led the already-qualified Croats for 65 minutes before being taken off, as his team remained in low-gear for most of the match to contain the Icelanders who had needed a win to hope for a place in the last 16.

Iceland equalized with a penalty shot taken by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 76th minute after substitute Dejan Lovren carelessly handled the ball. But Ivan Perisic punished a defensive error to make it 2-1 at 90 minutes.

Russian fans at the 45,000-seat Rostov Arena rooted for the underdogs as the traveling Iceland supporters kept up their singing and chanting all evening.

Defender Sverrir Ingason twice threatened for Iceland, hitting the crossbar with a header in the second half.

